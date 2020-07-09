NSW confirms two cases in Albury, Victoria grapples with the flow-on effects of its surge in cases, plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

Confirmed cases in New South Wales include two in the border town of Albury. Victoria deals with the difficult flow-on effects of the Melbourne surge in cases. And a new study links COVID-19 to brain damage.

NSW not immune from Victoria’s outbreak

This morning NSW confirmed 13 new cases -- 11 from returned travellers in hotel quarantine and two in the border town of Albury, one of whom recently travelled to Melbourne.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had earlier warned the likelihood of the contagion spreading north was “extremely high".