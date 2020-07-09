John Fraser is a prick. He really is.
These are his words -- not mine.
The former Treasury chief now AMP director has been in the news this week for an atrocious interview where he describes how he “guards against sexual harassment”.
An ageing, white man has a plan to guard himself against sexual harassment. For his female staff though? Not so much.
