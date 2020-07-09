The fiscal cliff looms no more: the Victorian outbreak has resolved an increasingly urgent debate about what support the government should provide beyond September.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The six week lockdown of Australia's second largest city and home of nearly 20% of its workers has resolved a major issue for the federal government -- and allowed Scott Morrison to add to his credentials as national leader.

Even as the number of Victorian cases first crept, then leapt up, the federal government was still locked into what was universally termed the fiscal cliff, which in turn was starting to affect the confidence of business and households.

With September rapidly approaching, how would households cope with cuts to JobSeeker payments? How would businesses and workers cope with the end of JobKeeper? How many business would shut forever, sending the unemployment rate soaring?