Nine won the night, despite The Voice shedding even more viewers.

The Voice coaches (Image: Nine)

The Voice got even croakier last night, shedding 100,000 viewers from Monday night, falling through a million national viewers to 982,000 where it landed right next to Big Brother over on Seven.

Big Brother had actually gained 10,000 viewers from Monday night.

It looks to me that The Voice is being hurt by the COVID-19-driven changes to the program. The last couple of episodes have lacked energy.