When the permit website crashed shortly after launching, border town residents had no idea how they could get to work, school or healthcare.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Residents from border towns across New South Wales and Victoria feel they have been kept in the dark over accessing permits needed to work, study and receive medical care.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday the border would close at midnight Tuesday -- for the first time since the Spanish flu epidemic in 1919 -- as the state battles its surge of COVID-19 cases.

With more than 50 land crossings between NSW and Victoria, closing the border is a mammoth logistical challenge that will be enforced by hundreds of police.