Is the PM correct that the colony of New South Wales was established on the grounds that there would be no slavery or slaves?

(Image: RMIT ABC Fact Check)

The claim

The death of George Floyd in the United States at the hands of police prompted Australia to once again reflect on race, discrimination and its own often troubled history.

As Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined the debate.

Asked by 2GB radio host Ben Fordham how he felt about the possible removal of statues memorialising historic figures such as James Cook, Morrison said Australia needed to be honest about its history, including the positive aspects.