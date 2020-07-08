As the dust settles on News Corp's Geoffrey Rush defamation battle, Inq put some questions to The Daily Telegraph to find out what, if anything, has been learned.

(Image: Peter Rae/AAP)

Unless it appeals to the High Court, News Corp's epic legal battle with actor Geoffrey Rush ended when the full bench of the Federal Court last week rejected its appeal and upheld a record defamation payout of $2.9 million.

But even after a lengthy court case, and appeal, there are still lingering and important questions. Like, how did The Daily Telegraph come to publish the stories in the first place? And what impact will the case have on the Me Too movement in Australia?

Crikey put a series of questions to Telegraph editor Ben English. He refused to answer them, instead referring us to the statement he issued last week in response to the verdict.