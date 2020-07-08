PwC and others like it enable companies around the world to avoid paying hundreds of billions of tax dollars, making the poor poorer and the rich richer.

(Image: Getty)

Yesterday the multinational auditing and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers released its contribution to the GST anniversary celebrations: a report showing that increasing the GST and widening its base would raise tens of billions of dollars, instead of "corporate and (progressive) personal income taxes" that damage economic growth.

PwC's report was covered by Nine's tabloids, the AFR and The Australian. The AFR linked it to the report released last week by New South Wales that also called for the GST to be lifted to fund cuts to company and personal income taxes.

Interestingly, no one appears to have noticed that a key paper relied on by authors of the NSW report found that company tax was not merely the least economically damaging tax, but had a net economic benefit.