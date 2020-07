Move over sports rorts, there’s a new rort in town. This one involves the Berejiklian government, a $250 million grants scheme and a host of Liberal-held seats and communities.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

A new rorts scandal has engulfed the NSW government.

Emails, which emerged last week, have ensnared Premier Gladys Berejiklian and deputy premier John Barilaro in an ugly pork-barrelling claim connected to the 2019 state election.

The emails show the premier had direct oversight of at least $100 million worth of funds in the $250 million so-called Stronger Communities Program.