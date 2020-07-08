Victoria's leaders left a lot to be desired in letting their citizens know about the lockdowns. Playing media management games showed a serious lack of respect and compassion.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

A pandemic is no time for political spin, waffle or attempts at soaring rhetoric. Right?

Leaders need to get facts out in clear language. The normal media management that governs modern politicking -- drops to journalists, kite-flying, strategic leaks and massaging expectations -- need to be ditched in favour of delivering information quickly and clearly. Right?

Not, apparently, for Australia’s "Most Progressive Premier" Dan Andrews and his cabinet colleagues, whose communication efforts with ordinary citizens in recent days haven't exactly impressed.