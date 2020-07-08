As Melbourne prepares to go back into stage three restrictions, Victorian authorities confirm 134 new cases today. Plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

A new study in Spain has found developing immunity to COVID-19 is not as likely as we first thought. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the virus. Victoria confirms another 134 cases. And tonight Melbourne will go into stage three restrictions, causing a hefty hole in Victoria’s economy.

Herd immunity a pipe dream

A study from Spain -- where the coronavirus has infected more than 250,000 people -- has dismissed the dream of herd immunity: Out of 61,075 Spaniards tested, fewer than 5% developed antibodies to the coronavirus.

Of those who had previously tested positive for antibodies, 14% tested negative just weeks later. About 70% to 90% of a population needs to be immune to protect the uninfected.