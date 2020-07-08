Australia has a bipartisan commitment to spend 2% of its GDP on defence. But how was that decided?
As this chart shows, by spending just under 2% on defence we are above the global median as far as share of the economy goes -- but still mid-pack.
Australia has fallen short of the 2% target for several years, but this year, with GDP in retreat thanks to the coronavirus recession, we might finally achieve it.
