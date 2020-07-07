Nine managed a win despite The Voice losing its... well.... voice.

(Image: Nine)

Nine’s The Voice continues to lose its, well, voice. On Monday June 8 it averaged 1.30 million. Last night it struggled to get to 1.08 million national viewers -- a result that’s barely OK for such an expensive program.

The loss -- 17%, or 223,000 viewers -- a distant third now in the battle of the formats against MasterChef (1.27 million last night, 1.23 million on June 8) and Big Brother (972,000 last night and 951,000 average across the program for June 8). Reading the daily boasts you would not have noticed that rather alarming slide. MasterChef, (and Have You Been Paying Attention on Monday nights) followed by Big Brother are dominating the demos. The Voice is very much off tune these days.

Nine still won the night because Big Brother just isn’t up to the mark. Seven News won easily with an hour average of 1.86 million to Nine’s 1.39 million, but Seven couldn’t build on that 468,000 lead. Ten backed up MasterChef with another solid 1.02 million for Have You Been Paying Attention.