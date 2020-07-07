Melbourne's community tower residents continue to suffer under lockdown, and remember Lyle Shelton? He's back, in book form.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

Crisis in the towers Three days have passed since "the most progressive premier in the country" called the cops in to lock down multiple Melbourne public housing blocks, many residents are struggling to get food.

Tower residents, many of whom are Muslim, said government food packages contained pork products. Others reported getting expired food. When community groups tried to deliver supplies they were confiscated by the State Emergency Service. Mutual aid groups weren't able to distribute supplies until after midnight.

Last night, the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services apologised for the delay and issues distributing food. Still, it seems rather callous that the Andrews government would send in the cops before working out how people could get necessities.