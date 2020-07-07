States and territories are following NSW into closing borders to Victorians. plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

The rest of the country follows NSW in closing borders to Victorians. The situation in Victoria continues to escalate. And overseas, the United States and Indonesia also have a worsening caseload.

States shun Victoria

As NSW prepares to close its borders with Victoria from midnight tonight, the rest of the country is following suit. The Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory have flagged similar bans, with all Victorians travelling on flights to the ACT to be denied entry to Canberra. In the NT, Melburnians will have to undertake a 14-day quarantine.

South Australia is reassessing whether to open its borders today, and considering opening to NSW and the ACT, but not Victoria.