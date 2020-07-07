John Zhang was largely unknown outside a small Chinese-language media circle in Australia before his name landed on the front pages of our newspapers on June 26.
Reports of the Federal Police raid on NSW parliamentarian Shaoquett Moselmane’s office noted that Zhang, a part-time staffer in that office, participated in a propaganda training course in China and helped to translate Moselmane’s speeches into Chinese.
What’s the problem?
