When producers at Channel Nine invited Senator Hanson to speak about the lockdown of public housing blocks in Melbourne, they knew exactly what they were doing.

The key words are “these people”. As soon as Pauline Hanson starts a sentence with them, you know she’s about to say something racist.

The other certainty about Hanson saying something racist is that it will happen shortly after she opens her mouth.

Channel Nine knew that, when it chose to “interview” Hanson on Today about the radical lockdown of nine public housing blocks in Melbourne in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ostensibly, host Allison Langdon was asking Hanson to comment on the draconian nature of the lockdown and whether it was a bit on the inhuman side. Hanson did not think so: