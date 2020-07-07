While the judge ruled News Corp pay Rush a record $2.9 million, the actual cost to the paper will be much, much higher.

Geoffrey Rush (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

News Corp’s The Daily Telegraph is set to fork out a record $2.87 million in damages for defaming Geoffrey Rush after losing an appeal in the Federal Court last week. But the actual price it pays could be much, much higher.

In total, the lawsuit could cost News more than $10 million, defamation experts told Crikey.

Damages are only part of the bill. Lawyers estimated the company’s own legal costs for the entire trial would exceed $3 million, given it had two barristers and at least three or four lawyers present at any given time.