The Victorian-NSW border will close in a fresh attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Plus more of the latest pandemic news.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

Borders between Victoria and NSW will close as Victoria records another death and records its highest daily total of cases. Overseas, Brits flock to the streets as pubs reopen. And the Center for Disease Control has been criticised for repeating the same mistakes it did when the zika virus emerged.

Victoria’s 'vertical cruise ships'

This morning, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced that the Victoria-NSW border would close, as his authorities recorded 127 new cases, the highest number since the pandemic began. A man in his 90s died overnight from the disease.

In attempts to suppress the virus, nine North Melbourne and Flemington public housing estates were put into a hard lockdown on Saturday, with about 3000 residents barred from leaving their homes.