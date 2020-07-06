Conservative lawyers rally for Heydon, while conspiracies and fake news abound in Eden-Monaro. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Lawyers for Heydon Findings of sexual harassment against former High Court judge Dyson Heydon have unleashed a much-needed wave through the legal profession. But a few archly conservative lawyers are digging their heels in.

Battling the woke mob is a brave anonymous barrister, who wrote in last week’s Spectator that the allegations against Heydon are “low-level sexual harassment,” and that “we are not dealing with an alleged crime”. (ACT police are investigating Heydon).

Our brave correspondent then suggests bias might have sullied the High Court’s independent investigation because Heydon was on bad terms with current chief justice Susan Kiefel.