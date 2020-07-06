Australia’s longest-serving finance minister Mathias Cormann, the last member of the original Abbott cabinet still at his post, is resigning from politics.
The Belgian-born, Flemish-speaking Liberal senator once had an incredible reputation in political circles, described as a “powerhouse”, great communicator and respected financier -- until he didn't.
Crikey takes a look at the rise and fall of Cormann.
