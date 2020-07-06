Yes, women are speaking up about harassment. But they still suffer great professional and personal harm when they do.

Former High Court judge Dyson Heydon (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

The Me Too era has seen high-profile, powerful men called to account for workplace behaviour -- from sexual assaults to sleazy texts -- that in the past were more likely to go unreported or hushed up through private settlements.

But these men are not the ones who bear the brunt of career and reputational harm. Instead, it's the women who bring the harassment to light who are the major victims.

With the "untouchable" former High Court judge Dyson Heydon now accused of serial sexual harassment, it seems as though we're in a new era of accountability in which women can finally speak up about unwanted behaviour. But there's an ongoing backlash of concern that men’s careers and reputations are too easily the target of sexual harassment allegations.