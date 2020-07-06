There’s a campaign to move Captain Cook’s statue to the museum. It’s part of a global movement to remove monuments to former national heroes whose actions, once celebrated, offend some modern sensibilities.
Worldwide there has been mob destruction of sculptures, or vandalism sugar-coated with virtue.
The notion that the attitudes and cultural context of people from another age differ from those of contemporary kids is utterly unsurprising. But is it a reason to pull down their statues?
