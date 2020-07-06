The debate continues to rage over the removal of colonial statues. But could there be a middle ground we're all missing?

A statue of King Leopold II is removed in Ghent, Belgium on June 30, 2020 (Image: Belga/Sipa/James Arthur Gekiere)

There’s a campaign to move Captain Cook’s statue to the museum. It’s part of a global movement to remove monuments to former national heroes whose actions, once celebrated, offend some modern sensibilities.

Worldwide there has been mob destruction of sculptures, or vandalism sugar-coated with virtue.

The notion that the attitudes and cultural context of people from another age differ from those of contemporary kids is utterly unsurprising. But is it a reason to pull down their statues?