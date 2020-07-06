There were plenty of crocodile tears in News Corp’s weekend mastheads over the weekend: does the loss of their appeal against the record defamation payout to Geoffrey Rush signal the death of Australia’s Me Too moment?
That death will be news to Dyson Heydon or the AMP Board.
Rather, the Rush judgement should mark the end of a particular type of tabloid journalism -- an end that will require Australia’s editors to recalibrate the judgement they bring to daily news.
