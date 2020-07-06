Crikey talks to the experts about the US president's use of racist language on social media.

US President Donald Trump (Image: AP/Alex Brandon)

Not a day of Donald Trump's presidency has gone by without him blasting his "Make America Great" schtick on Twitter and viciously lashing out at the free press and his political rivals.

But in the routine flurry of tweets shared by Trump last week, one was particularly heinous. The leader of the free world retweeted a video of a Trump supporter shouting "white power" at protesters in Florida, setting off a scramble inside the White House, as The Washington Post wrote.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!," Trump wrote in the tweet.