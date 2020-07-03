There could be no better time than now to open our doors to Hong Kong people eager to flee the monstrous Beijing regime.

Protesters clash with police in Hong Kong, 2019 (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)

The decision the Morrison government must take soon on how it responds to the Chinese regime's crackdown on Hong Kong is not uncomplicated, but should be fairly clear. For moral, economic, foreign policy and political reasons, Australia must follow the UK in offering some form of sanctuary to large numbers of Hong Kong citizens.

The first step should be granting extensions to the temporary visas of all ~17,000 Hong Kong residents currently in Australia if they do not wish to return. As Labor says, no one should be deported to Hong Kong now.

Beyond that, Australia needs to determine how, and how many, Hong Kong residents who wish to escape the clutches of Beijing should be permitted to come here.