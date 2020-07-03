In Virus Watch, Victorians take COVID-19 interstate, US numbers keeps getting worse, plus more of the latest coronavirus news

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

Victoria's missteps (and growing coronavirus case numbers) get the other states offside. The statistics in the US get worse and worse (and worse). And the inevitable mutation has arrived.

The pariah state

Victoria has its share of woes these days -- after a series of huge errors, a suburb-based lockdown has been imposed, which has almost immediately been tipped to be expanded.

This morning authorities confirmed another 66 new cases since yesterday, as Health Minister Jenny Mikakas confirmed 10,000 people had refused to be tested, including some people who would not be tested because they believe the virus is a conspiracy.