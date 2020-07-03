Who would have guessed that running a quarantine via the party's neoliberal profit motive could go so horribly wrong!

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

The following communique from the Victorian death zone was picked up on Forces Radio at 06:15 before the line went dead. The current condition of the resistance is unknown.

It's a good thing there's a plentiful supply of agency photos of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews looking forlorn, because it looks like we're going to need them.

Initially it appeared that the Victoria-only outbreak of the plague -- a sort of darker Nick Cave/Peter Temple strain, dressed in black -- was merely a product of the state's success in controlling the thing, a low-end bounce.