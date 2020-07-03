The following communique from the Victorian death zone was picked up on Forces Radio at 06:15 before the line went dead. The current condition of the resistance is unknown.
It's a good thing there's a plentiful supply of agency photos of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews looking forlorn, because it looks like we're going to need them.
Initially it appeared that the Victoria-only outbreak of the plague -- a sort of darker Nick Cave/Peter Temple strain, dressed in black -- was merely a product of the state's success in controlling the thing, a low-end bounce.
