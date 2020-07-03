If would have been another desperate Thursday night in winter if not for the return of AFL and NRL.

(Image: AAP/Michael Dodge)

Another Thursday night in winter -- all desert and nothing sweet at all, apart from what turned out to be two solid footy games: AFL on Seven (691,000 national viewers, plus 215,000 on Foxtel) where St Kilda beat Carlton, and the NRL on Nine where Melbourne beat Easts (643,000 viewers, plus 266,000 on Foxtel). The common denominator, no crowds except for the audience-tapes at both games.

Seven won the night thanks to the usual big margin that the 6pm news had over Nine -- 390,000. Like the night before, that margin was enough to give Seven a win over Nine, with Ten third and the ABC fourth in total people. In the main channels the ABC was third ahead of Ten with Seven winning the night.



In breakfast it was Sunrise with 489,000 national and 291,000 metro, Today 316,000/211,000, and ABC News Breakfast 308,000/207,000.

In the regions: Seven News, 627,000, Seven News 6.30, 594,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 410,000, Home and Away, 389,000, 7pm ABC News, 364,000.