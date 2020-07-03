Though the venues were teeming, here was a distinct nervous energy in Melbourne's nightspots on the eve of the city's second lockdown.

(Image: Adobe)

"There's too much confusion, I can't get no relief..."

Jimi Hendrix's roiling end-times take on All Along the Watchtower -- that go-to for news editors who want to do a "the 1960s sure were a tumultuous time" montage -- clatters from the speakers at the Harley and Rose.

I am determined to wait for a less-cliched soundtrack for this piece, but the bar, on Barkley Street in West Footscray, roughly five hours out from being locked down for the second time, was playing almost exclusively late '60s rock, so none came.