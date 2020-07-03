When it comes to winning the Eden-Monaro byelection, the stakes are much higher for Labor than the Coalition.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

Despite unfolding against the backdrop of a global health and economic crisis, there is remarkably little expectation that tomorrow's Eden-Monaro byelection will find voters behaving much differently from how they did in the immeasurably more settled circumstances of a year ago.

Famously marginal bellwether electorate that it is, this means all concerned are bracing for a result to rival outgoing Labor member Mike Kelly's slender 1685-vote (0.8%) winning margin at the election.

Admittedly, such expectations are based largely on polling -- the latest poll, conducted by uComms for the Australia Institute on Tuesday night, is typical in recording a Labor lead inside the margin of error at 52-48.