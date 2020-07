The Daily Telegraph's legal team delivers one final twist as the story comes to a close...

The Daily Telegraph's Jonathon Moran arrives at the Federal Court for the appeal (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

“An apprehension of bias”

Less than a month after The Daily Telegraph was excoriated for publishing a “recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism” regarding allegations against Geoffrey Rush, the paper launched a full legal appeal against the judgment based on a simple -- but in many ways extraordinary -- argument.