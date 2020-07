Justice Wigney leaves no doubt as to his assessment of The Daily Telegraph's reporting or the credibility of the witnesses...

Geoffrey Rush speaks to the media after Justice Wigney found in his favour (Image: AAP/Paul Braven)

This is act nine in Inq’s series on the media trial of Geoffrey Rush. Read the full series here.

“A recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism of the worst kind.”

Justice Michael Wigney’s judgment in Geoffrey Rush's defamation case against The Daily Telegraph publishers Nationwide News was brutal, scathing and unambiguous.