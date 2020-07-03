Catch up with the news from the week you may have missed, from byelection conspiracies to SA political intrigue...

Labor candidate for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

You’ve got mail

Bill Gibson is not a resident of the Eden-Monaro electorate, but maybe the scammer who sent him an email regarding the sinister secrets of Saturday’s byelection felt that alterna-rock bass heroes from bands like The Eastern Dark and The Lemonheads wield political influence unrestrained by electoral boundaries.

In any case Bill forwarded

said email to your humble columnist, and oh what a trip it is.

It’s a word salad which claims that Labor’s candidate Kristy McBain is running a child abuse ring from her basement and brought the bushfires and coronavirus to the region as punishment from God for her crimes against George Pell -- among other peculiar assertions seemingly cut and pasted from paranoid QAnon threads and given a regional Australian spin.