The latest on Melbourne's lockdowns, states borders and more of the latest coronavirus news

Police direct a roadblock in Broadmeadows, Melbourne (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

All the latest on Melbourne’s localised lockdowns and the source of the Victorian surge. America might have had more deaths than we thought, as Trump hordes drug supplies. And could Australia shake up the race to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

Lockdown watch

As 36 Melbourne suburbs return to stage three restrictions today, Victorians are scrambling to get their licences amended to change addresses and avoid being confined to one of the hotspots.

The localised lockdown, which comes as Victoria saw a record and sustained increase in community transmission, will be tough for communities and businesses who’d just started to glimpse the light at the end of the tunnel.