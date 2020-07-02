George Pell says the Catholic Church is at greater risk of financial corruption than sexual misconduct, and Andrew Bolt picks a new (old) target. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Bloody Pell Cardinal George Pell, showing the priorities and sensitivity for which he is so renowned, has told the Global Institute of Church Management at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome that financial corruption "can pose a greater risk to clergy than sexual misconduct".

And which member of the mainstream media has twisted Pell's words in an ongoing mission to smear him? Why, it's the Catholic World Report, reporting his approving quote of the unaccountably of still-sainted Mother Theresa: