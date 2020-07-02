Bloody Pell Cardinal George Pell, showing the priorities and sensitivity for which he is so renowned, has told the Global Institute of Church Management at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome that financial corruption "can pose a greater risk to clergy than sexual misconduct".
And which member of the mainstream media has twisted Pell's words in an ongoing mission to smear him? Why, it's the Catholic World Report, reporting his approving quote of the unaccountably of still-sainted Mother Theresa:
... [Teresa] had said that for the clergy there are two great challenges: one touches on sexuality and another touched on money. And she thought that the danger from money was greater and stronger than that from errant sexuality.
