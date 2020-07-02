In the real world, if you’re a business that publishes or broadcasts an advertisement that is misleading or deceptive, you’ll be breaking the law and could be looking at a $10 million penalty.
If you’re a political
party or candidate and you do the same thing, you might just win an election.
The absence of illegality, let alone consequences, for deceptive practices during election campaigns has always been problematic, but the social media age has made it destructive. The infamous "Mediscare" campaign in the 2016 federal election is often identified as the point where things started to go seriously off the rails.
