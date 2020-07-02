Australia needs stronger laws to rein in political deceit — all that is missing is the political will to make that happen.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

In the real world, if you’re a business that publishes or broadcasts an advertisement that is misleading or deceptive, you’ll be breaking the law and could be looking at a $10 million penalty.

If you’re a political

party or candidate and you do the same thing, you might just win an election.

The absence of illegality, let alone consequences, for deceptive practices during election campaigns has always been problematic, but the social media age has made it destructive. The infamous "Mediscare" campaign in the 2016 federal election is often identified as the point where things started to go seriously off the rails.