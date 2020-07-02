As many businesses remain shuttered, pressure from clubs and pubs have led to the premature reopening of pokies venues around Australia.

(Image: Adobe)

Australia’s second biggest casino company Star Entertainment yesterday provided an update to the ASX explaining the return to gambling at its Sydney and Queensland properties.

After being forced to shut its land-based gaming rooms in late March like the rest of the industry, Sydney's Star casino first reopened its doors June 1 for loyalty club members and their guests, by invitation only. Maximum visitor numbers were progressively ramped up to 900 by June 19.

That was significantly cranked up yesterday to a maximum patron model of 5000, including members of the general public, within the casino area, which was determined by the four-square-metre distancing regime.