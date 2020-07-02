For 20 years the GST has been little more than a tool for the powerful to get ahead.

Read part one of Bernard Keane on the GST here.

After 20 years of the GST there's little evidence it delivered any of the benefits claimed for what is now called "the last great reform".

It was, at best, a workmanlike reform that captured previously tax-exempt services, and was used as an excuse to remove some nuisance taxes -- but at the cost of imposing a massive paperwork burden on small business.