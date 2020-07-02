While debate around Australia's food security continues to rage, one thing is clear: water policy and food security are inextricably linked.

(Image: Adobe)

Chris Brooks -- a farmer, grain speculator and former chief of Australian operations at mining company Glencore -- is adamant Australia’s east coast will run out of wheat by September.

As most Australian mills are in the eastern states, this would have a severe impact: another shortage of flour, pasta, bread and other wheat-based staples in supermarkets.

In 2019, the second year of drought, an east coast shortfall was supplied in part by Canadian imports. But with the world gripped by the COVID pandemic, Brooks suggests there is no guarantee foreign-sourced wheat will be available this time.