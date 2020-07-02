COVID-19 has been suppressed in more than 20 developed countries, but that doesn't mean it's under control globally.

(Image: Adobe)

Analysis of COVID-19 deaths for the month of June reveals some intriguing realities about this mysterious pandemic. And a few surprises.

It is possible to successfully suppress the coronavirus even without a vaccine. More than 20 major developed countries have done so, if we regard fewer deaths than five per million inhabitants per month as success.

This is not the headline, however. The glaring reality the June figures confirm is that the pandemic is far from under control globally.