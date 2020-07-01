As most states ease restrictions today, Victoria takes drastic measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Plus more of the latest virus news.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announcing which Melbourne suburbs return to lockdown (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Victoria's drastic measures to curb the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases. A new test offers a glimmer of hope. The UK city going back into lockdown. And chaos continues to reign in the United States.

Flight diversion

Victoria’s cases have surged so quickly the state has overtaken Italy for infections on a per-capita basis (though Italy’s curve has flattened).

Victoria confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 75 cases on Monday. Italy was an early epicentre for the pandemic, and has had over 240,000 cases and almost 35,000 deaths.