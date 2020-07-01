A new wave of COVID-19 cases has led to an upturn in news audiences — maybe the networks are secretly keeping the pandemic going?

Seven won last night from Nine but Big Brother (1.02 million) was again easily beaten by Ten’s MasterChef (1.30 million) in the battle of the confected reality programs.

Seven says Big Brother has run into COVID-19 and there’s a big announcement on Sunday night. Gee, Australia can hardly wait. Will they all be quarantined and ordered not to speak into their mics, having to do Marcel Marceau’s version of Auslan to communicate with each other?

The pick-up in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne saw an upturn in news viewing, especially in Melbourne. The most watched program in the nation last night in a single market was Nine’s 6pm news with 454,000 viewers in Melbourne. That helped Nine's news top Seven’s by 1000 viewers in the metro markets -- 1.191 million to 1.190 million. The audience for Seven’s Sunrise climbed back to 500,000 nationally, while Today on Nine also jumped well past 300,000.