The voices that protesteth too much, and it really is a dog's life. Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Karina Okotel (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Poll watch We've been cataloguing the various ways political and media figures have pirouetted from "COVID-19 is overhyped" to "Black Lives Matter protests will cause an outbreak" to "Black Lives Matter protests DID cause an outbreak, but more emotionally than physically".

Anyway, Essential polling released yesterday found 42% of people polled believed the protest caused "many of the new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria".

Congrats guys, you did it.