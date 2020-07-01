Poll watch We've been cataloguing the various ways political and media figures have pirouetted from "COVID-19 is overhyped" to "Black Lives Matter protests will cause an outbreak" to "Black Lives Matter protests DID cause an outbreak, but more emotionally than physically".
Anyway, Essential polling released yesterday found 42% of people polled believed the protest caused "many of the new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria".
Congrats guys, you did it.
