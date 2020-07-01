The 'energy expert' (who has no formal scientific qualifications) says he wants to blow 'hysteria and alarmism' away — but with fans and followers like his, that's blowin' in the wind.

Michael Shellenberger (Image: Wikimedia)

There’s nothing more powerful than a conversion narrative. And News Corp has found its latest convert in Michael Shellenberger, an American environmentalist who is apologising for “crying wolf” on climate.

“On behalf of environmentalists everywhere, I would like to formally apologise for the climate scare we created over the past 30 years,” Shellenberger writes in The Australian today.

Much of the piece involves cherrypicking useful factoids denying the link between climate change and last summer’s bushfires despite years of warnings from scientists. He also spends a lot of time trying to prove his progressive bona fides.