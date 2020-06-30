Victoria's surge continues as the World Health Organisation warns the worst is yet to come. Plus more of the latest virus news.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Image: AP/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Saliva test misses infections

Victoria is struggling with its recent COVID-19 scare. The 75 new infections recorded yesterday, 74 of which were locally acquired, was the fourth-highest daily total in the state for the whole pandemic.

With health authorities admitting they’re starting to get stretched, mandatory face masks and localised lockdowns are now on the table.