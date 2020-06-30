Big Brother wasn't the demographic dominator Seven wanted it to be, but it's taking a leap of faith on another season all the same.

Ten’s MasterChef managed 1.25 million national viewers, The Voice on Nine averaged 1.12 million, Seven’s Big Brother not even a million -- 990,000 and not anywhere near the top 10 national list. It was beaten by 7.30 (1.01 million). MasterChef and Have You Been Paying Attention (1.09 million) again dominated all the major demos. Both are demo-dominators, which is what Seven was sort of hoping for with Big Brother.

Seven has renewed Big Brother for 2021, so it will continue its life in a third decade (after several long naps). The Voice is getting to the end of the series and looking weak in last night’s figures but Nine still won the night easily, from Seven scratchily and Ten positively, with the ABC valiantly fourth.

In brekkie it was Today third again (291,000 national and 195,000 metro) behind Sunrise first (475,000/268,000) and ABC News Breakfast second (306,000/202,000)