The government makes some quiet (non-) moves at the AAT, how the JobSeeker news cycle started, and Donald Trump just can't catch a break. Plus other tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

AAT watch While everyone's attention is taken up with *all this*, a tipster has told us there is movement quietly afoot at the government's favourite stackathon, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. Or, more accurately, a lack of movement.

"The 16 Administrative Appeals Tribunal members up for reappointment by the end of June 2020 have been rolled over for 3 months," the tipster told us. "No official announcement on the attorney-general's website."