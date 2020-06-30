The legal industry is tailor-made for sexual harassment and predation — and for covering it up. It is an industry steeped in secrecy and resistant to scrutiny and criticism.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

For all the wigs and gowns and post-nominals and honorifics, for all the rituals and ceremonies, for all the insistence that it occupies a position above the rest of the community and is worthy of special reverence, it turns out the legal industry is occupied by the same sex pests and predators, serial gropers and harassers as every other industry.

Only, it has been more successful at keeping it hidden.

While there are now more female than male solicitors, and female graduates now outnumber male graduates in law firms, the senior ranks of the legal industry remains dominated by men.