A short history of other racist segments Sky News should apologise for.

Peta Credlin (Image: Sky News)

Last Friday, Sky News broadcaster and former chief of staff to Tony Abbott Peta Credlin set the "days since we've broadcast shoddily-researched racial vilification" counter from three back to zero.

She claimed on her show that Melbourne's new outbreak could be blamed on “poorly-assimilated migrants” from the South Sudanese community who couldn't speak English and had ignored social distancing in an “end-of-Ramadan feast”.

It was based on unconfirmed reports that an Eid celebration sparked an outbreak, and linked that -- seemingly without evidence -- to a community that is 90% Christian, making the claim more laughable.